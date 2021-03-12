GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Shares Up 5.4%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 482,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 216,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

