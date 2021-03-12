Gary Michael Marvel Sells 5,056 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Michael Marvel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $219.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

