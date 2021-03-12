Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.69. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

