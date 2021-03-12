Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:JKPTF opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. Gamesys Group has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.