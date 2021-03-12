GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.00

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 1287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Separately, Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 target price on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $580.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $176,816.70. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 41,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $745,259.45. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,021 shares of company stock worth $1,631,867. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.