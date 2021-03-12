GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,175 Shares

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $24,440.00.

Shares of GBL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Separately, Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.