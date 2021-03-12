Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.35). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. 6,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,623. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

