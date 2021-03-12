Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GAU shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.