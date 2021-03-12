Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAU shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.