Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.90

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.90 and last traded at $80.91, with a volume of 9802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.62.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Galapagos by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Galapagos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 17.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.