Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.90

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.90 and last traded at $80.91, with a volume of 9802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81.
About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
