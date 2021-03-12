G.Research Lowers Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Hold

G.Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACBI. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 100,756 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

