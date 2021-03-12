FY2025 EPS Estimates for Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Decreased by Analyst

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Opthea in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Opthea has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OPT opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84. Opthea has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea during the fourth quarter worth $37,107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea during the fourth quarter worth $7,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea during the fourth quarter worth $168,000.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

