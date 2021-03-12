FY2022 Earnings Estimate for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issued By DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.