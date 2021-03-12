FY2021 EPS Estimates for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Materialise in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 116.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 78.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.