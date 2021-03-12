FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGC. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

