FY2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMG. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.13.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 44.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.71. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

