FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CRA International, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRA International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $3.53 per share for the year. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

CRAI opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. CRA International has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $72.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CRA International by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

