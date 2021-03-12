FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.68). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARDX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ardelyx stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $691.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

