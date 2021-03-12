FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AeroVironment, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88.

AVAV has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $122.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,502,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 78,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 73,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

