Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $2.37

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo token can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $680,286.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.02 or 0.00464586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00062241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00050519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00069341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.06 or 0.00551312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Furucombo Token Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Buying and Selling Furucombo

