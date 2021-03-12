Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $16.84. Funko shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 22,189 shares traded.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $834.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

