Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.84-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.671-848.298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.44 million.Funko also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.33. 1,758,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,284. The firm has a market cap of $761.17 million, a P/E ratio of -56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Funko from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.