Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Funko updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.84-0.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $906.65 million, a PE ratio of -62.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNKO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

