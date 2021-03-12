Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $52,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,187,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $550,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $874,499. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,172. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

