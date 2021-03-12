Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,574 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $66,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.10.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

