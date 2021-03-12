Full Sail Capital LLC Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 55,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,450. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

