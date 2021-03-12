Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,696.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,413,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,055.98. The company had a trading volume of 43,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,013.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,747.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

