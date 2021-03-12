Full Sail Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after buying an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,456,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.40. 167,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

