Full Sail Capital LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

NYSE V traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $221.23. 216,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,161,325. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $226.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.84. The stock has a market cap of $431.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

