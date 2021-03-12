Full Sail Capital LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,179. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $169.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

