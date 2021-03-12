Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 878,154 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,114,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 176.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

