Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) Insider Acquires £85,000 in Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) insider Jonathan Turner acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Jonathan Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jonathan Turner acquired 250,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £90,000 ($117,585.58).

LON:FCRM opened at GBX 38.25 ($0.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.96 million and a P/E ratio of -127.50. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

