Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €45.00 by Independent Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.23 ($52.03).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €35.55 ($41.82) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €37.12 and a 200-day moving average of €35.18.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

