Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €45.00 by Independent Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.23 ($52.03).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €35.55 ($41.82) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €37.12 and a 200-day moving average of €35.18.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

