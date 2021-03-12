Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FPE. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.23 ($52.03).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at €35.00 ($41.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.21. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.