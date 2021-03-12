Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.23 ($52.03).

FPE opened at €35.55 ($41.82) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.18.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

