Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 904 Average PT from Analysts

Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 904 ($11.81).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

FRES stock opened at GBX 925.40 ($12.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 995.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,152.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

