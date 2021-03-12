Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €44.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.07 ($54.20).

FRE opened at €36.63 ($43.09) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.29. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

