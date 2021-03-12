Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €69.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.92 ($82.26).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €61.34 ($72.16) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

