Frederic Vanderhaegen Sells 10,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 234.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Avantor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Avantor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

