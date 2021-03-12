Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.61

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 267775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,789. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.