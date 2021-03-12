Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Given New $49.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRG. B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

FRG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. 5,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. Analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Franchise Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at $880,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

