Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $49,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of FOXF opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

