Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading 10.7% Higher

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.66. 802,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,490,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.