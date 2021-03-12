Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Shares of FSM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. 30,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,526. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSM. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.