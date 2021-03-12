Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 210.0% in February

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

