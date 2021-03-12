Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $387.32. The stock has a market cap of $385.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.