Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now forecasts that the software maker will earn $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

