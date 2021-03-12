Forterra (LON:FORT) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on the stock.

Forterra stock opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £634.50 million and a P/E ratio of -925.00. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Forterra’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £28,888.60 ($37,743.14).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

