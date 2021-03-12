Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Cut by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,254 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.