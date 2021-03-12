Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 159,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 315,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

FLUX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $577,758.40. 71.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter worth $1,152,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

